Robert Casey
1945 - 2020
Robert Peter Casey, loving son, husband and father, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, VA at the age of 74. Bob, as he was known to his friends and family, was born on December 12, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas and Audrey (Flack) Casey. He graduated from Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in Queens, NY, received his Bachelors degree in Political Science from Duquesne University and was a Financial Advisor for 48 years, most recently with RBC Wealth Management. He married Jane Elizabeth Forelle on April 12, 1980 and they had one son, Taylor Gordon Casey, 26. Bob and Jane moved to Connecticut in 1980, living first in Greenwich and later in Southport, until relocating to Annapolis, MD in 2012. The Caseys moved to Old Town Alexandria in March of this year. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Tommy. He is survived by his mother Audrey, his wife Jane, his son Taylor, his brothers Paul and John and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service and celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
June 17, 2020
We were very sad to hear of Bob's untimely passing. We will remember Bob's sense of humor, generosity and how he, Jane and Taylor made us feel welcome in their lovely Southport, CT home.
Annette Barletta & Bob Barletta
Friend
June 16, 2020
Jane- I am so so sorry to have read of Bobs passing. Dave saw the obituary in The NY Times and passed the news to me. My thoughts and prayers are with you and Taylor. My love, Iris
Iris Wolinsky
Friend
June 15, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Simone Taylor
