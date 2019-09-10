Robert L. Catteron, 98, of Annapolis, passed away on September 1. Born in Harwood on January 21, 1921, he was second youngest of 11 children of Elliot and Mary (Bassford) Catterton. He worked at Ft. Meade during WW2, recieving the communication of the war's end on teletype. He worked in sales and clerical positions, later owning Colonial Stationary on Main St. In his retirement he was a school bus driver. He is survived by his daughters Jenifer (Chuck) Dawson and by Cynthia (Ted) Uthus of Moorpark, CA and grandaughters Summer Dawson of Rock Hall and Katsura Uthus of Los Angeles. A gathering of friends and family will be at a later date.

