Robert Michael (Mike) Chase November 16, 1948 - August 8, 2019 On August 8, Mike Chase, passed away peacefully at home after losing his 10-year battle with cancer. Mike fought hard against his disease and endured many surgeries, radiation, X-rays, CT scans, Drs. appointments and medications. Though he ultimately succumbed to illness, he firmly acknowledged his appreciation for the excellent care he received from the Drs., nurses and medical technicians that treated him at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was especially grateful to his family physician, Dr. Jeff Schmidlein. Mike was born at the Bethesda Naval Hospital on November 16, 1948 to Robert and Audrey Chase. His father was a career Navy man, a sailor, and as a child he traveled around the country with his family as his father was transferred from one duty station to another. He lived in California, Virginia, Alaska, Pennsylvania and finally Annapolis, where his father was stationed for his last tour. Mike attended Annapolis High School and graduated in 1967. During high school Mike played varsity football and baseball. He was an all-County selection as a defensive back in football and was captain and MVP of the baseball team his senior year. Mike was the first member of his family to graduate from high school, and continued his education at St. Mary's College of Maryland. Mike had to pay for college on his own so while attending classes full-time and living in the dormitory, he also worked washing dishes and serving meals in the cafeteria and emptying trash cans and sweeping the halls of the dorms to help pay his tuition. After five semesters at St. Mary's, he returned to Annapolis and began working as a bus boy and waiter at the Middleton Tavern. He spent the first three months of his return to the city living on a boat that was berthed at the Annapolis Yacht Club. His goal was to work and save enough money to return to St. Mary's in order to complete his degree. While working at the Middleton Tavern, he met and fell immediately in love with Kandace Trettin, captivated by her winning smile and wonderfully pleasant personality. After only a few dates Mike proposed to her. They were married at the Severna Park home of her parents on June 23, 1973, just six months after their first date. Kandy, a recent graduate of the University of Maryland, had a full-time teaching position that allowed Mike to finally return to school and completed his B. A. degree at the University of Maryland Baltimore County in 1976. In his last semester at the university Mike did an internship in the Admissions Office at Anne Arundel Community College. He was so well liked by the administrators and staff at the college that upon the award of his degree he was offered a full-time position there that resulted in a 36 year career at the college, serving in a number of increasingly important administrative roles. Mike completed his Master's degree at Johns Hopkins University in 1979. He retired from the college in 2012, extremely grateful for the wonderful opportunities to grow and learn that he'd been provided and for the wonderful friends and relationships he developed with colleagues and students. Mike and Kandy had two sons, Chris and Mac. When the boys were young, they devoted much of their free time supporting the boys involvement in athletics, most especially lacrosse and soccer. Many weekends were spent traveling up and down the East Coast going from game to game, tournament to tournament. Watching his boys play sports brought great joy to Mike and he carried cherished memories of his sons' accomplishments with him throughout his life. Mike enjoyed many interests and enthusiasms during his life. He starred as a shifty, elusive runner and skillful passing quarterback for his beloved flag football team, the Annapolis Turkeys. He loved the Chesapeake Bay and was the fortunate owner of a number of boats, large and small, over the years. He had a Captain's License and was authorized to operate vessels up to 50 tons. He loved to fish, crab and cruise the wonderful rivers and creeks of the Bay. Mike loved music and was especially fond of Zydeco, which he referred to as "Swamp Boogie." Later in life Mike took a vacation with his sons to a ranch in Wyoming that resulted in a passion for everything western and "cowboy". Mike made many visits out west and he developed into a skilled horseman. Becoming a valuable hand to his rancher friends, he participated in many roundups and brandings while on these working vacations. He often bragged about going on a weeklong cattle drive on the famous "Drift" in western Wyoming. Mike loved the culture and lifestyle of his cowboy friends and was absolutely smitten by the majesty and beauty of the west. Mike has donated his body to medical science but he joked about that fact that the medical school that receives his remains was being short-changed due to his "many missing parts". When friends and acquaintances would inquire as to his health, he was fond of replying with a chortle, a line from a Willie Nelson tune: "Well, I Keep Waking-Up Not Dead Again." Mike is survived by his loving wife Kandy, his sons, Chris (Susanna) and Mac (Annie), three grandchildren, Isabella, Sam, and Marlee, his sisters, Donna and Sue, and many friends. His parents, Bob and Audrey, preceded him in death. His family and friends will miss his smile, keen sense of humor, cooking, rhythm on the dance floor, storytelling, advice and humility. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in the fall. The family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Caring Bridge in lieu of flowers.

