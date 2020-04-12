|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dean Wakefield.
Robert "Bob" Dean Wakefield, 68, of Arnold, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, after battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) for nearly 5 years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family. Born October 2, 1951 in Bethesda, MD he was the son of Mary Theresa Virgin and the late Robert Crawford Wakefield. He grew up around the world, including Alexandria, VA, Cuba and Denmark, as his father served in the Navy. The family returned to Alexandria, VA in Bob's teenage years and he graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1969. He was appointed to the US Naval Academy, earning a BS in Mathematics (1973), followed by a Masters in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Virginia (1974.) He later earned an MBA from American University (1989) Bob entered the Submarine Pipeline and subsequently served as an Officer on the USS Cavalla and the USS Kamehameha out of the Naval Sub Base in Groton, CT. He then spent 2 years at Electric Boat in Groton as an Engineering Duty Officer. Following his Active Duty Bob remained in the Navy Reserves, retiring as a Captain after 23 years of service. Throughout his professional career Bob worked in the private sector in engineering and managing businesses with extensive DoD contracts. Following that Bob transitioned into Consulting and Real Estate eventually becoming a Real Estate broker. Bob worked hard to build multiple successful real estate brokerages over the years and was extremely proud of the business and relationships that he built during that time. When Bob moved his family to Maryland in 1983, he started a tradition which would last over 35 years. He purchased season tickets for the Navy Football games, with another family, and the Tailgating began! Bob was a grill-master, and looked forward to his Navy Weekends, including attending many Army/Navy games throughout the years. What started with 3 families, has become about 15-20 different families and couples who tailgate together at every home game. He really loved those games! He and Susan also sponsored many Midshipmen while they attended the Naval Academy, several of whom were the sons and daughters of Bob's shipmates while serving in the Navy. They are all part of Bob's extended family. Bob enjoyed golfing, and belonged to the Crofton Country Club where in 2013 he and his brother Steven won the Men's twilight League. Bob also enjoyed woodworking and coaching. He spent many years coaching soccer and baseball teams for his sons, including time as a coach at Broadneck High School and Anne Arundel Community College. He had a tremendous impact on many lives as a coach and a mentor over the years, helping instill great values, sportsmanship and the value of a team. Bob is survived by, his loving wife, Susan M. Wakefield, of Arnold, MD; his 4 children and 6 Grandchildren: James D. Wakefield (children, James Ryan and Elizabeth Grace) of Chester, MD; Michelle S. Wakefield of Arnold, MD; Robert T. Wakefield (wife Sandra and son Robert Tristan) of Pasadena, MD and Christopher A. Wakefield, (wife Ashley and their children Elsie Marie, Micah Dean, and Mabel Dory) of Chagrin Falls, OH; his mother, Mary T. Wakefield, of Annapolis, MD; his brothers, David L. Wakefield, of Atlanta, GA, Steven M. Wakefield, of Crofton, MD and Gary F. Wakefield of Avon, OH. Memorial Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or the ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, Suite 150, 30 W Gude Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. All services are private at this time due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, please check back at the funeral home website for details. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|