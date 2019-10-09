Robert Harvey Drescher, III" Bob or Bobby, III", passed away peacefully in his home on October 6, 2019. Born on April 21, 1986 in Washington, DC, Bob played football for four years for South River High School before graduating in 2004. He has been a union electrician for the past 14 years with the IBEW Local 26, but his friends and family knew him as so much more than that. One of the greatest things about Bob was that he was always able to find joy in the simplest things in life. He was happiest rooting for his Raiders and Terrapins with his beloved dog, Lucy, by his side. He was funny and kind to everyone he met. Bob was loved by so many and made a lasting impression on anyone that knew him. Bob is survived by his parents, Bob and Dee Dee; his brother, Jimmy; his grandparents, Anne, Bob and Livia; his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and by his Amelia. Bob's loved ones will celebrate his life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, October 11 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019