Mr. Robert E. Good, Sr. was born in Sypesville, PA on March 30, 1920 to the late Charles and Edna Good. Mr. Robert E. Good proudly served in the United States Army Air Force in World War II. He moved to Glen Burnie from Virginia in 1994. He retired from the Federal Government on July 5, 1976 where he worked as an automotive inspector for 31 years. In his free time, Mr. Good enjoyed crabbing and repairing small engines. He was a member of the American Legion 175 and Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department.Mr. Robert Good, Sr. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena, MD on February 11, 2019. In addition to his parent, Mr. Robert Good, Sr. was predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn I. (nee Barrett) Good in 2013 and his sister Ruby Shannonberger. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robert E. Good, Jr. of Pasadena, Charles D. Good of PA, Richard I. Good of FL and David W. Good of Glen Burnie, daughters M. Katheryn Coleman of Elkridge and Deborah P. Hartsoul of Altoona, PA, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mr. Robert E. Good, Sr. will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Friends may call on the family Saturday, February 16, 2019 and Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral services at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

