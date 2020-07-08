Robert E. Hultgren passed away on June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda E. Hultgren; devoted son of Shirley Jeffers; loving brother of Geoffrey P. and his wife Lavania Hultgren; dear uncle of Frances, Joshua and Samuel Hultgren. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 12-1 PM. A funeral service and military honors will begin at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Robert E. Hultgren to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
.