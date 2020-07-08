1/
Robert E. Hultgren
Robert E. Hultgren passed away on June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda E. Hultgren; devoted son of Shirley Jeffers; loving brother of Geoffrey P. and his wife Lavania Hultgren; dear uncle of Frances, Joshua and Samuel Hultgren. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 12-1 PM. A funeral service and military honors will begin at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Robert E. Hultgren to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
