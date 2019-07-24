Robert E. "Bob" Moon, Sr., 86 of Glen Burnie passed away on July 19, 2019. Bob was born on July 17, 1933 in Maryland. He served as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. Bob retired as a Supervisor for Baltimore Gas and Electric. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Moon. Bob is survived by his children, Bobby Moon, Jr. (Cathy); and Terry McFarland (Mike); his grandchildren, Michael McFarland (Janet), Bill McFarland (Jennifer), Holly Jones (Shawn), Brandi Whitecotton (Billy), Ryan McFarland (Sara), Kyle McFarland (Katie) and Rebecca Landon (Corey); his great-grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Abigail, Conor, Jackson, Kylie, Hayden and Blake; his loving brother, Gene Moon and his sister, Jane Phillips; and his best buddy, O'Reily. Bob enjoyed being with his family, his dog and playing cards. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, July 25th from 4:00-6:00 pm, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Senior Dog Sanctuary, www.seniordogsanctuary.com/donate. or to , . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 24, 2019