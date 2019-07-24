Robert E. Moon Sr. (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Terry Lynn, Mike, Bobby and Kathy, You all are in our..."
    - Steve and Jan Mike
  • "Dear Terry, Bobby , Mike , Kathy and family My heart..."
    - Barbara Brooks
Service Information
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-7070
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert E. "Bob" Moon, Sr., 86 of Glen Burnie passed away on July 19, 2019. Bob was born on July 17, 1933 in Maryland. He served as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. Bob retired as a Supervisor for Baltimore Gas and Electric. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Moon. Bob is survived by his children, Bobby Moon, Jr. (Cathy); and Terry McFarland (Mike); his grandchildren, Michael McFarland (Janet), Bill McFarland (Jennifer), Holly Jones (Shawn), Brandi Whitecotton (Billy), Ryan McFarland (Sara), Kyle McFarland (Katie) and Rebecca Landon (Corey); his great-grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Abigail, Conor, Jackson, Kylie, Hayden and Blake; his loving brother, Gene Moon and his sister, Jane Phillips; and his best buddy, O'Reily. Bob enjoyed being with his family, his dog and playing cards. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, July 25th from 4:00-6:00 pm, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Senior Dog Sanctuary, www.seniordogsanctuary.com/donate. or to , . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 24, 2019
bullet Korean War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Glen Burnie, MD   410-766-7070
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.