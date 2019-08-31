Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Estes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Estes, son of John Calvert Estes and Myrtle Scoggins Estes, passed away on August 19, 2019 following a brief illness. He was 85 years old. Bob grew up in Washington, D.C., attending Anacostia High School and graduating from George Washington University in 1957 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He also completed graduate studies in Electrical Engineering from GWU. He was a member of the SAE fraternity and a member of the Naval Reserve during college and afterwards. His career began with the Vitro Corporation before moving to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. He then worked for NASA for several years on the successful Orbiting Astronomical Observatory project. He finished his federal career at the NSA. Bob's passion for many years was sailing. He read every book he could find about sailing, and enjoyed cruising on the Chesapeake Bay with friends and family. He worked for Fawcett's Boat Supply for the past 20 years where he enjoyed passing on his extensive knowledge and sharing his love of boating and sailing with others. Bob is survived by his sister, Milbrey Martin and her husband Lawrence of Springfield, VA, their children and grandchildren; his son, Robert Scot Estes of Oakland, CA; his daughter Kristina Elisa Peters, her husband Eugene, their daughter Anne Elizabeth of Deale, MD; and former wife Alicia Estes of Odenton, MD. A gathering of friends will be held on September 28th from 2-4pm at the Deale Beach Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to the Annapolis Maritime Museum's Box of Rain, Build a Boat program, 723 Second Street, P.O. Box 3088, Annapolis, MD 21403, or the Wooden Boat School, 41 Wooden Boat Lane, Brooklin, ME 04616. Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NASA Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

