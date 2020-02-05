The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Brentwood, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dublin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Dublin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Dublin Obituary
Robert Eugene Dublin, age 97, passed away quietly at his home in Queenstown, Md. Mr. Dublin was born in Altoona, Pa., graduated from high school and then moved to Washington D.C. He joined the Marine Corp in 1941, serving for 4 years. While in the service he married Wilhelmina Pierce and together they had three daughters. He worked for A&P Tea Company for 41 years working his way up to District Manager. Bob is survived by his longtime companion Marge Jordan, daughter Mary Anne Ritenour, Jacqueline Harper (Joe) and Patricia Gulden (Glenn). Eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by: Jacqueline O'Malley (mother), Betty Lou Talbot (sister), Russel Rowe III (grandson) and Jim Ritenour (son-in-law). Family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home; 6512 NW Crain Hwy, (Rt. 3 South) Bowie, MD 20715, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10am. Burial immediately following service at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617 or Grasonville Volunteer Fire Dept., 4128 Main St. Grasonville, MD 21638. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beall Funeral Home
Download Now