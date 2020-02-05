|
|
Robert Eugene Dublin, age 97, passed away quietly at his home in Queenstown, Md. Mr. Dublin was born in Altoona, Pa., graduated from high school and then moved to Washington D.C. He joined the Marine Corp in 1941, serving for 4 years. While in the service he married Wilhelmina Pierce and together they had three daughters. He worked for A&P Tea Company for 41 years working his way up to District Manager. Bob is survived by his longtime companion Marge Jordan, daughter Mary Anne Ritenour, Jacqueline Harper (Joe) and Patricia Gulden (Glenn). Eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by: Jacqueline O'Malley (mother), Betty Lou Talbot (sister), Russel Rowe III (grandson) and Jim Ritenour (son-in-law). Family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home; 6512 NW Crain Hwy, (Rt. 3 South) Bowie, MD 20715, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10am. Burial immediately following service at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617 or Grasonville Volunteer Fire Dept., 4128 Main St. Grasonville, MD 21638. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020