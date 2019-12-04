|
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Robert Eugene Goode (CWO2, USN, Ret.), a 40-year resident of Annapolis, passed away on December 1, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marjorie Ann (nee Fusselman) Goode, whom he married on May 8, 1948 in Long Beach, CA. Born May 19, 1926, he was raised in the tiny town of Gause, Texas, the only child of Robert Leslie, a gas station owner and farmer, and Ruby Emmagene (nee Ferguson) Goode, a music teacher. Bob always dreamed of joining the Navy and traveling the world and, on his 17th birthday, he enlisted in the Navy in 1943. He served in the Pacific Theater for the remainder of World War II, earning four combat stars before his 19th birthday as a beach jumper in Leyte, Luzon, Peleliu and Okinawa. Bob remained in the Navy after the war and became a Naval Security Group cryptanalyst, traveling overseas with his family to stations in Turkey and Cyprus, along with stateside assignments in California, Florida, Texas and, finally, Washington, DC. One special memory of his Navy career was witnessing the one and only flight of the Hughes Aircraft Company's "Spruce Goose" while stationed at the Navy Yard in Long Beach, CA on November 2, 1947. Bob retired from the Naval Security Group Headquarters in Washington, DC in 1969 after 25 years of service. Following his Navy service, Bob worked for Vitro Corporation for 25 years, after which he embarked on his third career at the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Service, from which he retired in October 2018 at age 92. Bob was a wine connoisseur who also loved music, traveling, the funny papers, his dog Bill, and he especially enjoyed a good martini. But most of all, he loved his family. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his three daughters and their families: Rebecca (Stephen) Mucchetti of Ridgefield, CT and Annapolis; Deborah (Michael) Larkin of Adamstown, MD; and Melinda Goode of Annapolis. Also surviving are four grandsons, Michael (Kristin) and Stephen (Sarah) Mucchetti, Robert Goode, and Jeffrey Larkin, along with four great-grandchildren, Cally, Dany, Sam and George Mucchetti. A brief memorial service will be held at 2 pm at Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, immediately followed by a reception until 4 pm. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
