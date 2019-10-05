Robert Evan Smith, 74, of Odenton, died September 22, 2019, at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born October 22, 1944 in Geneva, New York, he was the son of the late John L. and Grace Louisa Carstensen Smith. He was the husband of the late Sandra Lee Smith who died April 26, 2017. They had been married for 34 years. Bob was an appraiser in the housing field. He was a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Robert is survived by step-son Christopher Lackl, brother Dave Smith and wife Kay, granddaughter Bella and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Jonelle Smith. Funeral services and burial will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, 10:45 AM at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117 with military honors. There will be no public visitation. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg are assisting with funeral arrangements. Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to The Salvation Army, 300 Hahn Rd., PO Box 1948, WESTMINSTER, MD 21158. Online condolences may be made to:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019