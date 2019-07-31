Robert F. Jankiewicz Sr. (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Obituary
Robert F. Jankiewicz, Sr., 73 of Glen Burnie passed away on July 29, 2019. Bob was born on September 24, 1945 in Baltimore. He served in the US Army before becoming a Baltimore City Firefighter. Bob enjoyed horseback riding, waterskiing and going to church. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Diana Jankiewicz; his daughters, Dianamarie Hulson (Richard); and Joanna Kemp (Ronald); his grandchildren, Justin Mullins, Jessica Kemp, Heather Hulson and Ryon Kemp; his twin sister, Joanna Heldreth and his brother, Franklin Jankiewicz, Jr. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert Jankiewicz, II. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, Aug. 1st from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Contributions in Bob's name may be made to The 700 Club. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 31, 2019
Funeral Home Details
