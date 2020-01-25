Robert "Bob" Francis Klauzowski, 88, of Winter Garden FL, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. He was born Nov. 28, 1931 in Baltimore. He was a veteran of the Navy and served aboard the USS Rehoboth, enlisting during the Korean War. He was retired from Western Electric. He was a member of the Elks Lodge & the American Legion; and had been a member of the Moose Lodge & Stoney Creek Democratic Club in Pasadena, MD. He was preceded in death by his wife Glenda Klauzowski, daughter Donna Carr & cat Whiskers. He is survived by his sons, Alan Carr, Robert Jr. & Ronald Klauzowski; grandchildren Michael & Sarah Reper, William & Ryan Klauzowski, and Kestrel Carr; great grandchildren Kaylee & Kaileb Valadez, and Jesse Reper. A service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Gotha FL, February 7th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Capital Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020