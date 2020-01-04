On Friday, November 29th, Robert (Bob) Jolin, passed away at the age of 83. Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn Buckman Hennige, son Robert Oliver Jolin, II (wife Cathy), granddaughter Christa Elizabeth Jolin, Sister Lois Jolin Anderson, brother John (Jack) Freeman Jolin, a niece and several nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his first love and wife, Virginia Gail Jolin (née Smith) Bob was born on June 21st, 1936 to Robert Oliver and Olive Relief Jolin. He served in the USAF reserve, attended George Washington University, and worked extensively in the defense industry, finally retiring from Northrop Grumman / Maryland in the 1990's. Bob loved to sail, paint seascapes and did so for most of his early years. After retiring to Aiken, S.C. and ultimately to the Northern Neck of Virginia, Bob took on the hobby of genealogy. Bob loved the Chesapeake Bay and, for a time, raised oysters. A private memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020