Robert "Claude" Fitzgerald, a resident of Baltimore, MD, died on October 1, 2019 at the Waugh Chapel Center Nursing Home in Gambrills, MD. Mr. Fitzgerald was born on March 25, 1935 to the late James and Dorothy Fitzgerald. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret "Peggy" Fitzgerald; daughters, Debbie Fitzgerald, Tammy Ramage, and Claudia "Bug" Fitzgerald; brother, James Fitzgerald; and sisters, Grace Metz, Doris "Bea" Shipley, and Shirley Fitzgerald. He is survived by his son, Robert G. Fitzgerald; daughter, Tina Speece; brother, Randy Fitzgerald; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are pending.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019