Robert "Bobby" Leroy Fowler, 75, of Edgewater, died on Wednesday, September 25th following a lengthy illness. He was born on July 6, 1944 in Annapolis, MD, the son of James Fowler and Thelma Kirchner (step-father- Clifford Kirchner) and grandson of Josephine Hopkins. Bobby attended Annapolis High School. During his early career years he worked as a distributor with the Washington Post Newspaper. Following that he worked at Marshall and Skubal Plumbing and Branzell Plumbing. In 1988 F&W Plumbing was established with friend and business partner, Aaron Witte, Jr. At the end of 2017 both retired and the business was closed. During his early years, he enjoyed spending time on the water around Eastport either fishing or crabbing. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Annapolis. Bobby spent many hours with his friends, who were very special to him. However, what he treasured most was time with his family. Family is truly what mattered most to him. In addition to his brother, parents and grandmother, Bobby was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Megan Fowler Stanwix. Surviving, in addition to his wife Penny (Showers) Fowler, are his children, Kelly (Fowler) and husband Robert Kopf, Robert Fowler and wife Lori, James (Fowler) Showers and his partner Edward Renarde, and Joseph Fowler, and 10 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 5 at the Hardesty Funeral Home 12 Ridgely Ave. Annapolis, MD 21401 Those who wish to remember Bobby may make donations in his memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake at 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019