Robert G. Bramhall of Lothian, MD died August 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Bob was born in Washington DC and grew up in Northeast DC. He attended McKinley Tech High School and DC Teachers' College. He married Patricia Shields in 1959 and commenced a lifelong career of government service shortly thereafter, ending his career as a Supervisory Special Agent with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Agriculture. During his time at OIG, he traveled extensively as part of the Secretary of Agriculture's security detail, and later conducted undercover investigations into food stamp fraud and abuse of other government aid programs. He and Pat operated the Bramhall Family Farm for many years, and were pioneers in the organic farming movement long before it became fashionable. After retirement, Bob drove a school bus in Anne Arundel County, MD for many years and enjoyed his time with the children on his route. His wife Pat and daughter Christine predeceased him; he is survived by his sons Sam (Debbie), Bob (Aimee) and Steve (Laura) and grandchildren Daniel, Carly, Althea and Celiana. A memorial service will be scheduled when Covid conditions allow.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
