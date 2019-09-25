Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gamba. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401-1402 (410)-263-2222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401-1402 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annapolis, MD – Captain Robert Victor Gamba, 80, died peacefully September 18, 2019, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife of forty-six years, Joanne; daughters Mary Jo (Jack) Laurin, Judianne (Ronald) Reynolds, Charlene (Raphael) Della Ratta, and Gina (Joshua) Phair; son John; twelve grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Annibale and Clara Gamba, and sister Therann. Bob was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 22, 1939. The best days of his early years were spent on Kates Mountain in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. He graduated from Greenbrier Military School in 1956, and enrolled in the United States Naval Academy, graduating in 1960. He earned an MS degree in International Affairs from George Washington University. Highlights of Bob's naval career include: tours on the USS Becuna, USS Ethan Allen, USS Salmon, and USS Wahoo, attendance at the Naval War College from 1969 to 1970, Aide to the Chief of Staff at Supreme Allied Commander Atlantic (SACLANT), Executive Officer for the USS Richmond K Turner, Commanding Officer of the USS Miller, attendance at the National War College from 1980 to 1981, Staff Position at the Pentagon, Commanding Officer for Fleet Combat Training Center Pacific. He ended his career as Commanding Officer of the Naval Station, Annapolis. Bob retired as a Captain, USN in June 1990, having served thirty years. After the military, Bob entered the civilian work force and worked as Senior Vice President for Bullock Construction Inc., and as a procurement officer for the State of Maryland. He met the love of his life, Joanne Speer Ehlers, the widow of the late Ernie Ehlers (USNA '59), during his tour at SACLANT. Joanne had four young children, whom he adopted and raised as his own. This was no small feat for a young bachelor. Their family grew to seven with the addition of their youngest daughter. No words can express how grateful we feel for Bob entering our lives as a husband and father. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, watching sports, traveling, wine tasting, storytelling, and spending time with his family. Whether a new acquaintance or a lifetime friend, Bob always made you feel exceptional. Through his career, Bob and Joanne established an extensive military family, with whom they shared many laughs, travels, and memories. This family loved and supported them throughout their years. The Gamba family will receive visitors at Hardesty Funeral Home, at 12 Ridgley Ave, Annapolis, MD, on Monday, Oct 14, from 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at the United States Naval Academy Chapel, followed immediately by interment at the USNA Columbarium on 15 October 2019 @ 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Organization for Autism Research or .

