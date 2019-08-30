Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gavazzi. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM Baywoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Annapolis, MD- Captain Robert (Bob) Richard Gavazzi, 89, died peacefully August 28, 2019, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife Doris; daughters, Susie Gavazzi, Amy (Jay) Bushman; grandchildren, Rachael (Joseph Chek), Nathan, and Michael Holstein, Matt and Brett Bushman, sister Dori (Fedora) Womer, Doris's daughter Kelly (Don) Treacy and her family. He is predeceased by his wife Adelaide (Honey) Gavazzi, son Robert (Bobby) Gavazzi and brother Al (Aladino) Gavazzi. Born in Plains, PA, Bob graduated as class salutatorian in 1948. He was senior class president, 3-year honor student, and a letterman in four sports. His lifelong hobbies were fishing, hunting, and coin collecting. He was an enthusiastic golfer, nature lover, wood carver and world traveler. A boating enthusiast, he kept his boat on the beautiful Severn River in Annapolis Maryland. Captain Gavazzi attended the US Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, class of 1953. A proud Submarine Vietnam Veteran, he began his service as an Ensign in Livorno, Italy, then served on the USS Bassett prior to completing Submarine School in New London, CT. It was at this time that he met and married Adelaide Merriman. He served on the USS Becuna and Captained the USS Bonefish (SS582) during the Vietnam War while stationed at the Naval Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He had many other posts, including Flag Secretary and Aide to the Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. 1979 he retired from the Navy after tours in Rome Italy as an Anti-Submarine Warfare officer at the Italian Naval Headquarters and Commander of the Naval Ocean Systems Center in San Diego California, among others. His civilian career at Gould, Inc. began in San Diego CA, then took him to Baltimore MD and finally to Cleveland OH where he was CEO of Gould OSD/Counterintelligence Corps. Bob met and married Doris Davenport in 2000 after the death of his first wife. They have been constant companions, traveling, golfing, cooking and championing all things Navy in Severna Park and Annapolis MD. We will miss his keen wit and wry sense of humor, his ingenuity, integrity, pride in his military service and love of life and family. He will be honored with a private Naval burial at sea. Thank you for an extraordinarily wonderful life. We love you. Please join the family at Baywoods of Annapolis, 7101 Bay Front Drive Annapolis, MD in Norair Hall on Saturday September 28, 2019 for a Celebration of Life from 1:30-3:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Fisher House Foundation. Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

