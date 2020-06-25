Robert "Bob" Arnold Gray, 75, passed away peacefully on June 23 at home due to brain cancer. He was the husband of Carol Ann Gray. They shared 53 years of marriage together. Born on February 13, 1945 in New York, he was the son of Roy and Sophie Gray. He graduated in 1963 from DuVal High School in Lanham, MD. He met his wife Carol while surfing in Ocean City, MD only to find out that they lived down the street from each other and graduated from the same high school. When he was younger he worked for the Wise chip company; eventually he purchased his own chip route, running the truck for many years. In 1977, he moved his family from Lanham, MD to Annapolis, MD. In 1979, he purchased Southdown Liquors in Edgewater, MD with partner Jim Halley. He later purchased the entire strip mall that the liquor store was located in. He sold Southdown Liquors & Deli in 1999. In October 2000, he opened Waugh Chapel Wine & Spirits in Gambrills, MD with partner Anthony DeLeonibus. In 2010, he purchased Festival Wine & Spirits in Annapolis, MD. Two of his sons continue to run the business today. He eventually sold Waugh Chapel so he could retire. During retirement, he still continued to be a business man, investing in the stock market, purchasing rental properties, and flipping homes with his nephew Robert Figliozzi, Jr. He was a hard-working, intelligent man, always providing for his family. He enjoyed building projects out of wood, shooting pool, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed going to games or watching at home on TV, especially the Washington Redskins and the Washington Capitals. He loved his two golden retrievers, Maggie & Lacey. He is survived by his wife Carol Gray, his sons James Gray of Davidsonville, Joseph Gray (Melissa) of Edgewater, Jeffrey Gray of Crofton, and four grandchildren, JR and Conner Gray of Crofton, and Julia and Kasey Gray of Edgewater. He was predeceased by his parents Roy and Sophie Gray along with his brother Tommy Gray. There will be an outdoor service held at his home in Davidsonville on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00pm, in honor of Bob's life.



