Robert H. Elliott Sr, "Bobby", 79, a lifelong resident of Riva, passed away at AAMC on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Bobby was born on June 18, 1940 in Prince Frederick to Olga and the late H. Moody Elliott. He retired from Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Crownsville Hospital. He was a member of the Moose of Annapolis MD Lodge 296. He is survived by his siblings; Richard, Theresa, Timothy; his wife; Barbara, his four children; Nadine Elliott, Eunice Cox (John), Robin Hunley (George) & Robert Elliott Jr. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 12 grandpups. Friends and family may call at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where services will be held Friday at 10 AM in the Taylor Chapel. Burial Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or any cancer research organization in Bobby's name. An online guest book is available at

