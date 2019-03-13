Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hunter. View Sign

Robert E. "Bob" Hunter, 90, of Ophelia, Virginia passed away March 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A U.S. Navy Korean War veteran, Bob will be remembered for his quick wit and big heart. He was always telling jokes, and his daughter says he was more concerned with quantity than quality.He grew up in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and was a graduate of the class of 1948. He faithfully returned each year for the OOBHS all-class reunion.Bob went on to become a private pilot, an avid golfer, and a life-long boatsman. The love of the sea was his one addiction.He was a life time member of the VFW # 8065 in Bowie, Maryland. He was pre-deceased by his three brothers – Edward, Charles Jr, and Carleton. The Hunter boys are together again, surely raising havoc up there.He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Sharon Johnson Hunter, and his daughter Wendy Harris (Mike) of Biddeford, Maine. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends.At his request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Bob's memory to Smith Point Sea Rescue, Inc., PO Box 662, Burgess, VA 22432.

