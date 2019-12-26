The Capital Gazette Obituaries
Services
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Robert John "Bobby" Morrissey Obituary
Robert John Morrissey "Bobby" passed away peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by family. His parents, Rose and James Morrissey, and his brother-in-law, Thomas Orzech, who preceded him, welcomed him home. Bobby was a beloved dad to James Francis Morrissey and dear brother to James M. Morrissey (Sandy) of Annapolis, Paul D. Morrissey of Bethesda, Jean M. Orzech (Tom) of Annapolis, Anne M. Greco-Morrissey (Rosemarie) of Philadelphia, and John P. Morrissey (Kris) of Bowie. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Jennifer Morrissey, nephews Ryan Orzech, James Morrissey, Jakob Morrissey, Isaac Morrissey, William Morrissey and Finnegan Morrissey and nieces Christie Stute, Caitlin Morrissey and Brittany Gardner, eight grandnephews and grandnieces as well as scores of the most loyal and caring friends. Throughout his life, Bob's happiest moments were spent with friends and family. He found particular joy in time with his son, James, going to the beach, golfing, boating or watching the Redskins on Sunday afternoons. Bobby was everyone's "best friend" and he will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
