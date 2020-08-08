1/1
Robert Julian Bowen
Robert (Bob) Julian Bowen, born on March 23rd, 1931 in Washington, DC, to the late Raymond J. Bowen and Mildred S. Bowen of Washington, DC, was a loyal husband and father. Cared for by his family and Hospice team, he died peacefully at home in Seattle, Washington, on July 4th, 2020, after a decades-long valiant battle with prostate cancer. He treasured the simple pleasures and lived a rich, engaged life, always contributing in a thoughtful, quiet and steady manner. He is loved deeply by family and friends, and we miss him beyond measure. Robert worked as a research chemist at the Severn Technical Society, Naval Ships R&D Center in Annapolis from 1965 to 1988. As an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis for 47 years, he served on committees, volunteered his time and sweat equity to the renovation of buildings and grounds, leaving a legacy of gardens. In his later years, he helped archive the history of the church. Robert was an avid gardener, photographer, traveler, history buff, loved observing nature, and valued time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife Gundel of 58 years, his daughter Barbara (and her spouse, Bill) of Seattle, Washington, his son Franklin (and fiancee Tracy Buckmaster) of St. Leonard, Maryland, and daughter Anita of Oakland, California.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
