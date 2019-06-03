Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Kight. View Sign Service Information Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin 108 William Street Berlin , MD 21811 (410)-641-2111 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin 108 William Street Berlin , MD 21811 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin 108 William Street Berlin , MD 21811 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Anthony Kight will be greatly missed by his family and friends as he passes from this life to the next. Bobby was a big bear of man who is loved by many for his gentleness with children, his generosity with his time and things, his raw humor, and his fierce opinions that were not easily swayed. He is known by God as one of His beloved and known by us as Bobby, UB, Big Bear, Bubba, Son, Brother, Funcle, Nephew, Cousin, Bulldog, The Chef, and Buddy. He was born in Washington, DC on August 6, 1970 and died peacefully in his sleep on May 31, 2019 in Ocean Pines, MD. He was known as a gifted athlete with a sharp mind. Bobby loved playing, watching, and everything about sports from the first time he watched the Cowboys on Monday Night Football to listening to the Yankees on his transistor radio while sitting on the beach. Always thirsty for knowledge, he was the epitome of a critical thinker and a fierce debater. For a family who is never quiet, we are at a loss for words to express how much we love Bobby. He lives on through his family to whom he was always so loyal: parents Bob and Ellen Kight; sister and brother Marlene and Joel Marvin; brother and sister Brian and Lauren Kight; brother and sister Charlie and Jaclyn Kight; and his cherished nieces and nephew, Audrey, Lincoln, and Gianna. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lands End Fellowship, 102 Worcester St. Ocean City, MD 21842...where Bobby joyfully served a hearty meal and a warm conversation to all who entered. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at

