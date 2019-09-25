Robert "Chris" Krystofiak, 78, of Glen Burnie, passed away at his home on September 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in New York to the late Bernard and Mary Krystofiak. He honorably served in the United States Airforce and retired from the National Security Agency after many years of service. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Severn, Glen Burnie Moose and the American Legion, Post 276. Chris enjoyed yardwork and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Gary Shoemaker and Dianna Campbell; and his granddaughter, Kristie Shoemaker. Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Vivian; loving children, Tina Wingate, Chris Krystofiak and Bud Shoemaker; dear brother, Ronnie Krystofiak; and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements were handled by Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, PA. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019