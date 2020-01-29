Robert "Bud" L. Ernest, 86, a 70 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Baltimore, died on January 28, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Ernest was born on December 3, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to the late John and Mary Ernest. He worked as a truck mechanic for Penn Motor Company for 30 years before retiring. Outside of work, Bud was a lifetime member of the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of the Glen Burnie Moose Lodge and the St. Jane Frances Senior Club. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ernest is preceded in death by his son, Robert "Ernie" Ernest, daughter, Robin Briggs, and 5 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Audrey Ernest; son, Scott Ernest; daughters, Audrey Lucas and Dawn Lorch; brothers, Joseph, Michael, and David Ernest; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, February 1 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, P.O. Box 3471, Annapolis, MD 21403.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020