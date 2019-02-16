Robert L. Kinsey Sr. 73, longtime resident of Severn, MD died February 14,2019 at his home. An avid Washington Nationals fan, Bob owned and operated the Odenton Florist for over 40 years. Preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Kinsey he is survived by his wife, Donna L. Kinsey, his children, Sadie Morrell, Robert Jr., Joey and Gary Kinsey. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 brother and 3 sisters. The family will receive friends on Sunday February 17th from 3-5 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. The Funeral Service will begin at 5 PM. Contributions are suggested to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019