Robert L. Mister, 75, of Glen Burnie, passed away on March 21, 2020. He was born in Prince Frederick, MD to the late Thomas Mister and Irene Mister Woods. He was employed at BWI Airport in field maintenance, retiring after 40+ years of service. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, hunting, watching Western movies and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth J. Mister; and his dear siblings, Thomas, James and Charles Mister and Virginia Halterman. Robert is survived by his loving daughter, Connie Conner and her husband, Mike; cherished granddaughters, Candice Hugel (Michael Hugel Jr.) and Brandi Conner (Mark Smidga); and beloved great-granddaughter, Ava Smidga. In light of the recent coronavirus and the Governor's guidelines set forth on gatherings, we are limiting all visitations to immediate family members only and no more than 10 people will be allowed to gather in the funeral home at one time. This mandated law will be strictly enforced. Sorry for any inconvenience. For condolences to the family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020