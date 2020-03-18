Robert "Bobby" Lee Hayes, 65, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, died on March 12, 2020 at his home. Mr. Hayes was born on October 16, 1954 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles and Mary Hayes. He worked as a handyman for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing games on the computer and surfing the internet. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayes is preceded in death by his brother, James Hayes. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Hayes of Severna Park; sister, Ruth Stewart of Brooklyn Park; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will also be held at a future date. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Hospice of the Chesapeake for their heartfelt service during Bobby's illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Chesapeake by clicking here or by mail at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020