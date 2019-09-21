Robert Lewis Wilson, 83, of Glen Burnie passed away on September 17, 2019. Robert was born in 1935 in Gary, West Virginia to the late Leona and Robert Horton Wilson. He moved to the Glen Burnie area in 1967, where he resided until his passing. Robert served his country proudly in the US Marine Corps as a Corporal from 1952-1955, earning numerous accommodations including the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He worked as a Tractor Trailer Driver until retiring after 34 years of service. Robert was a member of the Teamsters Local 557, the National Rifle Assoc., and the Anne Arundel Fish and Game Gun Club. He was a Certified Fire Arms Instructor and enjoyed hunting and trap shooting. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Thelma Wilson. He leaves behind the Stefanski Family and the Cleveland Family, who loved him dearly. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Tuesday, September 24th, from 11am-1pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1 PM. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery-Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Memorial Program, 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Ste. 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019