Robert "Bob" Carl Lytikainen, age 80, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Gambrills, MD. Born on July 10, 1940 in Chicago, IL and raised in Pelkie and Baraga, MI, Bob was the son of the late Carl and Nan Lytikainen. Bob completed undergraduate studies at Michigan Tech University and earned a Master's degree at Michigan State. In 1962, Bob was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. Bob's first marriage was to Kathleen M. Lind on September 23rd, 1963. Bob and Kathy had three sons; Carl, Erik, and Mark. Bob served 30 years in the Navy, retiring as a Captain from the Naval Reserve in 1992. He continued to work in defense consulting for more than a decade. Bob married Noreen "Rusty" Freedman on June 19, 1997. His greatest joy came from being with family, friends, and especially his many grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his stepson Jon Freedman. Bob is survived by his wife Noreen Lytikainen, his three sons Carl Lytikainen (wife Kimberly), Erik Lytikainen (wife Lysa) and Mark Lytikainen, and his stepsons Michael Freedman (wife Cathy Martin) and Lance Freedman. Also left to cherish his memory are his 13 grandchildren. A private memorial service for Bob will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Memorial donations may be sent in his name to the Rockbridge Academy, 680 Evergreen Road, Crownsville, MD 21032.