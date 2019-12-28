Robert "Chip" Magruder, Sr., of Hanover, Pennsylvania passed suddenly December 20, 2019. Chip is survived by his fiance of 23 years Sharon Rodkey and their 8 year old dog "son" Linus, father Jimmie Smith, brother Rick Magruder, sister Marianne Gray, sons Robert, Jr. and Jason and grandsons Ryan and Finnegan. He was preceded in death by his first wife Martina "Sweetie" Love Magruder, son Brian Michael Magruder, and sister Colleen Schumacher. Chip served in the Army as a young man. His career was in the trucking industry, first co-owning a trucking company then working as a driver for Food Lion Corporation for close to 20 years. Chip was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting and the open waters, spending summers fishing on his boat and traveling to the Florida beaches. He had a wonderful way with words and humor. He will be missed greatly by family and life long friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3rd, 3-5 and 7-9 at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061, with the funeral service on Saturday January 4th, 10am at the same location. Interment services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Rd, NE, Washington, DC 20002.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019