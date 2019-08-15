Robert Allen Matthews, Jr., 85, of Bowie, MD, passed away on August 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 14900 Annapolis Road in Bowie, Maryland. Reverend Daniel Mejia will be officiating. There will be a gathering of friends and family in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Robert, known to family and friends as "Bob", was born in Oak Park, IL on November 1, 1933. He graduated from Steinmetz Academic Centre in Chicago, IL in 1951. Bob was married to Jessie Reid on April 19, 1952; they were married 67 years. Bob and Jessie have resided in Bowie for the past 55 years. Bob worked in the railroad industry his entire career, initially as a chemist with Northwestern Railroad. He joined Railway Progress Institute in 1964. He worked at RPI for the next 38 years, retiring in 2002 as the association's president. He enjoyed playing sports and other physical activities, particularly tennis and cycling. He was also actively involved in volunteer work at the Joint Center at Anne Arundel Medical Center and an active member of the St. Matthews' church congregation. Bob is survived by his wife Jessie; children Robert Matthews III (Janet), Nancy Breslin, Carole Vogel, Richard Matthews and Linda Smith (Scott); grandchildren Ian & Eric Matthews, Meagan, Bob, Julia & Michael Breslin, Douglas & Jessica Vogel, Catherine Matthews, Brooke, Max, and Ryan Smith; great-grandchildren Ashlyn & Harper Ryan, Lewa Breslin, Lily, Piper, Hope & Hollyn Vogel, Finn & Noah Stalter, Evan McCrory plus, other family and friends.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019