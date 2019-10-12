Robert George "Bob" Millett, Sr., 66, a resident of Annapolis, MD, died of lung cancer on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Born on March 15, 1953, in Cheverly, MD to the late Robert M. and Shirley M. Millett, Bob was a graduate of Southern High School. He worked for the Federal Trade Commission and enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading western books, watching westerns and playing with his grandkids. Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dorothy Millett; his children, Heidi, Holly, and Robert Millett, Jr. and Becky Fleet; his siblings, David and Allen Millett and Suzette Wall; and his grandchildren, Matthew and Hope Stenberg, James Flynn, Robert Millett, Carson and Rylie Fleet, Kayla Gilliam and Brianna Comfort. A memorial service was held at the Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church, 931 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD on Thursday, October 10 at 1 pm. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019