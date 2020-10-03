Robert Mullenax

Robert W. Mullenax, 95, a 9 year resident of Brooklyn, MD and formerly of Pasadena, died on September 27, 2020 at Harbor Hospital in Baltimore.Mr. Mullenax was born on April 23, 1925 in Pierce, WV to the late Floyd and Ina Mullenax. He served honorably in the 45th Infantry Division of U.S. Army during World War II, earning 2 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his combat bravery. After returning home, Robert eventually began working as a Lab Technician for Crown Cork and Seal in Baltimore and retired from there after 32 years of service.Outside of work, Mr. Mullenax was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America, having started Troop 723 at Magothy United Methodist Church in the 1960s. He remained active in Scouting for over 25 years and served as a Scoutmaster for troop 829 for 8 of those years. Robert was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 13, The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 122, American Legion Post 276, and the United Veterans of Anne Arundel County. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, woodworking, and creating artwork out of seashells.In addition to his parents, Mr. Mullenax is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Annalee L. Mullenax. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Lorna Canan of West Virginia and brother Willis Mullenax of Pasadena Maryland. He is survived by his sons, Roger W. Mullenax of Bradenton, Florida, Randy W. Mullenax of Dundalk, Maryland, Alan L. Mullenax of Dundalk Maryland, and Aaron L. Mullenax of Abingdon, Maryland; and two grandchildren, Andrew Mullenax and Meghan Mullenax.Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a Disabled American Veteran's service will start at 12:15 pm with a funeral service starting at 12:30 p.m. Interment is private. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 60 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. We will be live streaming the services for the funeral on Facebook as well as on our website page under his Obituary. They will start at 12:15 PM. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com