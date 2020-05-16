Our father died May 10th 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and lung cancer. He was an extraordinary person. Born during the depression, in DC., his family survived by taking in borders and sharing meals. He described selling papers, on the steps of the Capitol, as a young boy. His best memories were his first trip to the Baltimore library, meeting my mom and her wonderful family, his success as a scientist, at Xerox, and his life as a young dad. He adored his grandchildren, and to keep them close, designed a beautiful house, right on Bodkin Creek, near where he grew up in Glen Burnie MD. He holds many patents for his work at Xerox and is the true 'American Dream' success story of the guy who, through hard work, and saving, rose out of poverty, thanks to brains, exceptional social skills, and good values. He loved to read, to sing, and to sail on the Chesapeake, and was a huge influence on his family. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sykes Jones, his children- Jennifer Jones (Dave Willie), Valerie Gilman (Jeff), Robert Jones Jr. (Melinda), and William Jones (Carolyn). He is also survived by nine grandchildren- Joshua, Justin, Delaney and Jeffrey Gilman; Madison, Morgan and Brad Jones; Bobby and Kelsea Jones, and by his siblings Susan Shreve, Hugh Jones, Debra Bombard and Richard Jones. Dad loved hosting large family gatherings with the many Jones and Sykes family members, usually a crowd of about 80, a tradition we intend to continue. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 16, 2020.