Robert N. Jones
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our father died May 10th 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and lung cancer. He was an extraordinary person. Born during the depression, in DC., his family survived by taking in borders and sharing meals. He described selling papers, on the steps of the Capitol, as a young boy. His best memories were his first trip to the Baltimore library, meeting my mom and her wonderful family, his success as a scientist, at Xerox, and his life as a young dad. He adored his grandchildren, and to keep them close, designed a beautiful house, right on Bodkin Creek, near where he grew up in Glen Burnie MD. He holds many patents for his work at Xerox and is the true 'American Dream' success story of the guy who, through hard work, and saving, rose out of poverty, thanks to brains, exceptional social skills, and good values. He loved to read, to sing, and to sail on the Chesapeake, and was a huge influence on his family. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sykes Jones, his children- Jennifer Jones (Dave Willie), Valerie Gilman (Jeff), Robert Jones Jr. (Melinda), and William Jones (Carolyn). He is also survived by nine grandchildren- Joshua, Justin, Delaney and Jeffrey Gilman; Madison, Morgan and Brad Jones; Bobby and Kelsea Jones, and by his siblings Susan Shreve, Hugh Jones, Debra Bombard and Richard Jones. Dad loved hosting large family gatherings with the many Jones and Sykes family members, usually a crowd of about 80, a tradition we intend to continue. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 15, 2020
Bob summer 2018
May 15, 2020
Pop Pop and grandkids
May 14, 2020
Bob and Bill, Bill and Carolyn wedding day October 1993
Twenty seven years ago I joined the Jones family. I still remember the toast Bob gave for Bill and I, and the kind words he used to describe me and the happiness he felt for us. Many years later and many grandchildren later, we have known you as Pop Pop, we all love you and miss you. You will forever hold a warm spot in my heart. Rest in peace. Carolyn-daughter-in-law
Carolyn Jones
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved