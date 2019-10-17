Robert N. Rollins, Sr. (Socks), 84, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Born on August 31, 1935 to the late Wallace and Margaret (Simpson) Rollins. He was a graduate of Frederick Sasscer High School in Upper Marlboro. Rob spent his career as a Prince George's County Police Officer until he retired in 1984 at the rank of Sergeant. He was a resident of Annapolis, MD for the last 20 years where he enjoyed golfing. Prior to this, he was a longtime resident of Croom, MD. Rob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, three children and their spouses, Robert Rollins, Jr, (Nancy), Paula Taylor (Rick) and Dawn Watson (Ron), five grandchildren, Robert Rollins, III (Rachel), Anna Taylor, Jack Taylor, Adair Watson and Noelle Watson and one great grandchild, Sylvia Rollins. A private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019