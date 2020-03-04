Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Nichols. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Benjaman Nichols "Mr. Nick" was born April 11, 1942 to the late Wilbur Nichols and Gladys Nichols. Mr. Nichols was a lifelong resident of Maryland and was a graduate of the Maryland Institute of Art. He made his career as a teacher at George Fox Middle, Andover High School, and North County High School where he taught art, photography, graphic arts, ceramics, and drama. In addition to teaching, he spearheaded an art project involving the students of Overlook Elementary School which still decorates the school's lobby today, and he was also the Senior class Sponsor for many years, guiding the seniors through prom and graduation. He loved painting and started his own business called Nick's Fish where he created fantasy fish that were displayed at the Bethany Beach Boardwalk show, the Lewes Historic Society, and the Rehobeth art league. In addition to his artistic accomplishments, Mr. Nichols was also very active in his community. He was a member of the BWI Rotary club,a board member on the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, a volunteer for the Linthicum women's club, the American Craft Council, and Camp Amazing Grace, he narrated the Ferndale Garden Club's floral show every holiday season, was active in Baltimore Clay Works, and was instrumental in helping create the Chesapeake Arts Center and was on its first board of directors. He started out acting with Do or Die productions before going on to perform with the Pasadena Theater Company where he also hosted the cast parties. Mr Nichols worshipped at St. Christopher Episcopal Church and was active in church activities. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years Margaret Nichols, sisters Delores Schmitz, Mary Ellen Drake, and Alice Channels. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Norman Nichols. Mr. Nichols passed away at his home on February 25, 2020 after battling a prolonged illness. He chose to donate his body to science through the Anatomy Gifts Registry of Maryland. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

