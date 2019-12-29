The Capital Gazette

814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-897-4852
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
814 Bestgate Road
Robert Oceola Jackson, 83, of Annapolis, MD, departed this life on December 20, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. A visitation will take place on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life service to follow at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis, Maryland 21401 with internment to follow at Bestgate Memorial Park. Repast to follow at Elks Lodge #622, 2 Pythian Drive, Edgewater, Maryland 21037.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
