Robert Philip Fosler, 81, of Linthicum, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Harbor Hospital. Bob was born on March, 19, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Edith and Frederick Fosler. He served his country proudly as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army from 1961 – 1963. Bob was a telephone installer with AT&T and Lucent. He volunteered with his wife at the Harbor Hospital Auxiliary, and helped raise money for Richard Petty Fan Club to benefit cancer research. And he was a member of the Old Timer Car Club. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his dear brother, Jerry Fosler. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sharon L. Wright-Fosler. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Wednesday, November 18th, from 2 – 4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be Private. To offer condolences to the Fosler family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.