Robert P. Fosler
1939 - 2020
Robert Philip Fosler, 81, of Linthicum, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Harbor Hospital. Bob was born on March, 19, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Edith and Frederick Fosler. He served his country proudly as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army from 1961 – 1963. Bob was a telephone installer with AT&T and Lucent. He volunteered with his wife at the Harbor Hospital Auxiliary, and helped raise money for Richard Petty Fan Club to benefit cancer research. And he was a member of the Old Timer Car Club. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his dear brother, Jerry Fosler. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sharon L. Wright-Fosler. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Wednesday, November 18th, from 2 – 4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be Private. To offer condolences to the Fosler family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
November 15, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
