On December 17, 2019, Robert Bowling Parker of Crofton, MD died at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Judith Kane Parker; his three sons, Scott (Regina) of Crofton, Todd (Anya) of Crozet, VA and Brandon (Leslie) of Globe, AZ; and six shining grandchildren, Ruby, Maya, Lena, Zina, Evelyn and Coleman. He is also survived by a brother, Dr. Merv Parker of Montgomery, AL. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, December 26 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD. A committal service with military honors will be held the following day, December 27, at 10 AM in the chapel of the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD. There will be a reception held after with details to be provided at the memorial gathering. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019