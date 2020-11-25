(Age 77) Died peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. The cause of death was natural causes. He was born May 24, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to Cecelia R. Olejniczak and Joseph F. Kolos, Sr. In the early years, Mr. Kolos grew up in Riverdale, MD. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD. After high school, he worked as a draftsman in Hyattsville, until he joined the Government Printing Office in 1964 in their Apprentice Machinist Program and took classes at Montgomery College in Rockville, MD. Mr. Kolos retired on July 3, 2003, having worked his way up from machinist to Foreman of the Machine Shop. He married his beloved wife, Gail Worden on September 18, 1965. They lived in New Carrollton, MD until 1976 when they moved to Riva, MD to the present. Mr. Kolos joined St. Paul Lutheran Church, Annapolis, MD in 2005. He served as an Elder for several years then became Head Elder for several more. He enjoyed dressing up and portraying a Shepherd in St. Paul's Live Nativity each December. He liked fishing with his son and other family members and friends. Until last year, he hunted with his son, son-in-law and late father-in-law. He also liked to tinker with cars and trucks, and rebuilding car, truck and boat engines. Robert P. Kolos was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph and Cecelia Kolos; and his brother, Thomas Kolos. Mr. Kolos is survived by his wife, Gail of 55 years of marriage; his daughter, Kimberly (Colin) Wrenn; and his son, Chris (Linette) Kolos; and three granddaughters: Megan Kolos and Danielle and Brooke Wrenn; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph (Judy) Kolos, Jr., Ronald (Donna) Kolos, Raymond (Cathy) Kolos; and his sisters and brother-in-law: Elaine (Tim) O'Neill and Diane Kolos; and sister-in-law, Lynn Piercey; and many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends, Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 31 Rowe, Blvd., Annapolis, MD. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Funeral Service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with attendance at signupgenius.com
; Interment from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. Live streaming of the service will be available. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church; The National M.S. Society (nationalmssociety.org
) or The National Kidney Foundation
(kidney.org
) An online guest book is available at