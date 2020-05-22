Robert "Bob" Gray Poole, 83, a 57-year resident of Edgewater, MD and previously of Pittsburgh, PA, died on May 20, 2020, in Crofton, MD of kidney failure following a three-year illness. Born April 8, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William and Margaret Poole. Bob graduated from Carnegie High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he began his career with the Chrysler Corporation handling car and truck distribution, customer and dealer satisfaction. Bob was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Bob was an avid supporter of South River High School athletics, where his sons and two grandchildren attended. He will be remembered as a devoted grandfather. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three siblings, William, and Alexander Poole, and Nellie Willard. He is survived by three sons, Keith Poole of Edgewater, MD, Scott (Michelle) Poole of York, PA, and Tim (Patti) Poole of Crofton, MD; and four grandchildren, Sean, Lauren, Brandon, and Ryan. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the First Presbyterian of Annapolis, 171 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401. An online guestbook available at:



