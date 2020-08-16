1/1
Robert Prenatt
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" James Prenatt, 65, of Edgewater, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 due to Covid-19 after struggling with early onset dementia for the last 15 years. Born on October 3, 1954 in Apollo, PA to the late Charles and Marion Prenatt, Bob earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and went on to become a computer programmer with the Federal Government from which he retired in 2010. Bob loved Sci-Fi, all things Lord of the Rings, reading, woodworking, gardening and telling stories, but he most loved his family and was exceedingly proud of his children. He was madly in love with his wife, and dreamt big dreams for his children, siblings and extended family. Bob is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lynne Stevens Prenatt; his children, Rebecca Mertz, Evelyn Joyce (Andrew Sutton) Prenatt, James Robley (Lillith) Prenatt, Dahlia Anne Marie Quinn, Georgianna Ruth, Samuel Robert and Celine Therese Prenatt; his grandchildren, Chad, Quinten and Lorelei Prenatt and his siblings, LaRea Prenatt Staub, Charles, John, Franklin, Joseph, William and David Prenatt, Elizabeth Prenatt Lesser, Joan Prenatt Watson, Mary Prenatt Knueth and Carol Prenatt Stevens. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. On line condolences may be made at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved