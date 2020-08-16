Robert "Bob" James Prenatt, 65, of Edgewater, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 due to Covid-19 after struggling with early onset dementia for the last 15 years. Born on October 3, 1954 in Apollo, PA to the late Charles and Marion Prenatt, Bob earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and went on to become a computer programmer with the Federal Government from which he retired in 2010. Bob loved Sci-Fi, all things Lord of the Rings, reading, woodworking, gardening and telling stories, but he most loved his family and was exceedingly proud of his children. He was madly in love with his wife, and dreamt big dreams for his children, siblings and extended family. Bob is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lynne Stevens Prenatt; his children, Rebecca Mertz, Evelyn Joyce (Andrew Sutton) Prenatt, James Robley (Lillith) Prenatt, Dahlia Anne Marie Quinn, Georgianna Ruth, Samuel Robert and Celine Therese Prenatt; his grandchildren, Chad, Quinten and Lorelei Prenatt and his siblings, LaRea Prenatt Staub, Charles, John, Franklin, Joseph, William and David Prenatt, Elizabeth Prenatt Lesser, Joan Prenatt Watson, Mary Prenatt Knueth and Carol Prenatt Stevens. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: Alzheimer's Association
, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. On line condolences may be made at: