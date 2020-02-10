Robert Bruce Rayburn, age 71, a longtime resident of Maryland and most recently of Crownsville, died February 8, 2020. Born in New York on December 1, 1948, he graduated from Ardsley (NY) High School and attended college on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He worked for 42 years as a custodian and maintenance worker for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools before retiring in 2015. Bruce was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, The Turtle Club, and AA, and in his spare time, he loved watching sports, listening to oldies music and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Turner Rayburn, whom he married in 1972; children Cory (Carrie) Rayburn of Severna Park and Allison (Adam) Kijek of Honolulu, HI; grandchildren Riley and Peyton Kijek, and Connor, Cate and Carson Rayburn; his brother, Creighton Rayburn of Dover, DE, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Tuesday, February 11 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 12 at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1110 St. Stephen's Church Road, Crownsville, MD 21032, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Bruce's memory be made to St. Stephen's Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020