Robert Stanley Tavik, Sr., 83, of Glen Burnie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Bob was born on May 29, 1936, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Naomi and Jerome Tavik. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in 1954, then served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955-1959, as a Corporal. Known professionally as "Tank," Bob proudly served 32 years with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. After beginning his career as a patrol officer, he joined the department's first K-9 Unit. He retired as a Detective in 1992. Bob was an active member of F.O.P. Lodge 70 in Crownsville where he was one of the founding Guards. He loved cheering on the Colts, Ravens, and Orioles, golfing, playing cards and trips to Ocean City. But most of all, he loved bragging about his grandchildren and spending time with his family. Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Maryann M. Tavik; his loving children, Robert S. (Alison) Tavik Jr., Christine (Gary) Oakes, and Stacey (Mitchell) Skalstad; his cherished grandchildren, Rachael Petitt, Chelsea Tavik, Hannah Tavik, Sydney Skalstad, Sloane Skalstad, Gabrielle Oakes, and Gary Oakes Jr.; and his dear sisters, Rosemary Riebe and Diane Ulrich. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his beloved brother, Jerome Tavik, Jr. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are Private. A Parade of Life will be hosted from 1:15 - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 30. Guests should remain in their vehicle and follow directives to pay final respects, at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Glen Burnie Volunteer Fire Company #33, Attn: Pat Reilly (President), 15 Central Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 OR F.O.P. Lodge 70 at www.fop70.org. To offer condolences to the Tavik family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020