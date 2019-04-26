Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Sauls. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Leith Sauls, 86, passed away April 22, 2019 at his residence in Deland, FLorida. Mr. Sauls was born April 21, 1933 in Washington D.C. to Al Sauls and Louise Sauls.He is preceded in death by his father Al Sauls, mother Louise Sarchet and step father Gerald Sarchet. He is survived by his children: daughter, Kelley K. Sauls; son, Robert L. Sauls, II and many loving family and friends.Bob began his early adult years as a professional water skier at Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven, FL and later became the proud owner of "Kelley Vending" in Annapolis, MD.Bob was many things. He was an extremely hard worker. He also enjoyed making others laugh, often concocting elaborate but lighthearted pranks on those that he loved and cared for. He also loved sports and prided himself on his vast knowledge of sports trivia. He would quickly quiz someone when first meeting them on their knowledge of sports by asking them a few sports related questions. Bob was happiest when spending time on his boat " Coin Return". He not only enjoyed working on and maintaining his boat at The Annapolis Yacht Basin but he always looked forward to entertaining family and friends on the waterways of Annapolis and surrounding areas (while working on his tan).In lieu of his wishes his family will forego a traditional funeral but instead will be hosting a Celebration of his life on May 5, 2019 at twelve noon at Mike's Restaurant and Crabhouse, 3030 Riva Road, Riva, MD 21140. Please join his family in remembrance of the wonderful and full life he had. RIP Bob and Roll Tide!!

