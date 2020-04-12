Robert S. Thurlow, age 74, died Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in New Jersey to William and Elizabeth Osborne Thurlow; Robert grew up in Annapolis and attended Annapolis High School. He was on the soccer team and managed the lacrosse team. Above all, he loved being on the wrestling team. He was known as a dependable teammate and tough competitor. He graduated from USNA in 1967 with honors. He married Annapolis native Margie Hyde. He deployed to Vietnam twice and retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service. He earned two master degrees and a law degree. He opened up his own law practice in New Smyrna Beach, FL, serving the community for 25 years. Robert loved animals, especially dogs. Family and friends were always uplifted by his sharp wit and wry humor. He made everyone feel comfortable and special. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marjorie; two children, Robert Thurlow, and Marjorie "Meg" Thurlow, and her husband, Barry Kral; five grandchildren, Robert, Maggie, Frannie, Barry and Ellie. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020